Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in NYC

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — It’s been a weekend for wearing green and getting your Irish on.

At The Wren on the Bowery, if you didn’t know you were in New York City , you’d think you’d just walked into a pub in Dublin.

Seven musicians, led by Irish fiddler Caitlin Warbelow, played tunes including Toss the Feathers, Father Kelly and Farell O’Gara. There was also a button box and the bodhgan, an Irish drum.

In between sets, Warbelow, who grew up in Alaska, told PIX11 why she loves Irish music.

“I started playing it when I was very young. My mom always tried to make me play classical music, but I always wanted to play Irish music because the energy is there and it’s really fast,” she said.

Warbelow leads a weekly jam session at Mary O’s every Thursday night in the East Village where amateur musicians can join in. PIX11 reporter Magee Hickey, an amateur flutist herself, joined in the music-making and played Danny Boy.