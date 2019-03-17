3 FDNY firefighters, 1 NYPD officer arrested in separate incidents over the weekend

NEW YORK — Three firefighters with the FDNY and an NYPD officer were all arrested over the weekend, officials said.

Off-duty NYPD officer Nicholas Nelson, 33, was arrested first on Saturday morning, police said. He was charged with assault, criminal obstruction of breathing and harassment. Nelson was taken into custody on the North Shore of Staten Island.

Later Saturday, 37-year-old firefighter Vincent Corke was charged with assault in Midtown Manhattan, police said. He was not on duty at the time of his arrest.

Justin McGinn, 27, was arrested and charged with forcible touching on Saturday night on the Upper West Side. McGinn, an FDNY firefighter, was also off duty at the time.

Omar Juarez-Rivera, 27, was arrested just before 6 a.m. on Staten Island, police said. The off-duty firefighter was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident-injury.