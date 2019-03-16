Man in custody, being questioned in killing of Gambino family mob boss: sources

NEW YORK — A man is in custody and is being questioned by police in the killing of reputed Gambino crime family mob boss, Francesco “Frank” Cali, sources told PIX11 Saturday.

Cali, 53, was fatally shot outside his Staten Island home Wednesday night.

Police say Cali was standing outside his white SUV when he was ambushed by a driver in a blue pick-up truck. He was shot six times before reportedly being run over.

The FDNY responded at 9:18 p.m. to a home in the upscale Todt Hill section of Staten Island. The house is listed under the name of Rosaria Inzerillo.

The Gambino family was once among the most powerful criminal organizations in the U.S., but federal prosecutions in the 1980s and 1990s sent its top leaders to prison and diminished its reach.

Cali had been considered a unifying figure in the crime family, in the years after John Gotti was convicted and sent to prison by cooperating mob witnesses.

It had been over 30 years since a New York crime family boss was shot, when Paul Castellano, who owned a mansion on Todt Hill, was executed as he arrived at Sparks Steakhouse in Manhattan.

Whack jobs on mob bosses were common, and they were usually dramatic.

In October 1957, much-feared crime boss, Albert Anastasia, was shot dead when he was settled into his barber chair for a shave at the Park Sheraton Hotel in midtown Manhattan by an assassination team dubbed the “Barbershop Quintet.”

Carmine Persico, who later became boss of the Colombo crime family, reportedly told a relative “I killed Anastasia.”

There was also the July 12, 1979 rubout of Bonanno crime family boss Carmine Galante in the backyard of Brooklyn’s Joe & Mary’s Restaurant.

Galante famously lay dead with a cigar hanging out of his mouth, after three masked men walked into the back and fired away. Galante’s bodyguard was also killed, although two other Sicilian bodyguards at the table stood up as the attack began and got away.

Earlier that decade, mob boss Joe Colombo was shot in the head and paralyzed during an Italian American rally at Columbus Circle.

After Castellano and the Colombo mob wars, there wasn’t much action for nearly a quarter-century.

Then came 2018 when alleged associates of the Bonanno crime family, the Zottolas, had multiple “hit” attempts on them.

Now the question remains who sanctioned the whacking of this mob boss?