Man shot, killed in rear of Brooklyn apartment

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A man was shot and killed at the rear of a housing development in Brooklyn Saturday morning.

A man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the chest in the rear of the Marcy Houses along Marcy Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant at about 9:25 a.m., police said.

His identity was not immediately released.

His death has been determined to be a homicide, police said.

