Man found fatally shot inside Harlem bedroom: police

Posted 2:58 PM, March 16, 2019, by

HARLEM, Manhattan — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in his Harlem apartment bedroom early Saturday.

Police responded to a call of an aided man inside an apartment in the vicinity of West 129th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard at about 1 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found 49-year-old John Mingo unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his chest inside a bedroom, lying on the floor, according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

