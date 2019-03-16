Group sought after man brutally attacked, robbed on Brooklyn street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn — A 30-year-old man was beaten and robbed by a group of men on a Brooklyn street early Tuesday.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., police said four men followed the victim to the front of 957 Fulton St. in Clinton Hill and began to punch and kick him.

Three of the attackers rummaged through the victim’s pockets and took his wallet, containing a debit card and $200 in cash, and his iPhone, according to police.

The victim was taken to an area hospital after being rendered unconscious, police said.

The four men sought are described to be in their mid 20s to early 30s.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).