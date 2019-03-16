Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Manhattan celebrates Irish heritage

MANHATTAN —It’s going to be a sea of green in midtown Manhattan for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The annual parade brings together tens of thousands of marchers in celebration of Irish heritage.

Since St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Sunday this year, the parade is held on Saturday.

Marchers begin their walk up Fifth Avenue at 44th Street and continue to 79th Street.

It’s one of the city’s oldest events, with its earliest iterations dating back more than 250 years and its current format going back to the mid-1800s.

Associated Press contributed to this report.