Strong thunderstorms developing across tri-state

NEW YORK — Showers and strong thunderstorms are rolling through parts of the tri-state after an incredible mild day with temperatures reaching the 70s for the first time since early November.

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issue across New Jersey and the Hudson Valley as these storms are capable of producing damaging wind gusts of 60 mph long with nickel to quarter sized hail.

This line of storms have been moving east at around 40-50 mph and is expected to arrive in the city between 8 and 9 p.m.

They may weaken as it approaches coast, however, it should still be monitored for additional warnings.

In addition to the strong winds and hail, torrential downpours and some lightning is occurring with these storms. Flood advisories have been posted as a result.

These storms should be over well before midnight, but cooler air moves for the weekend. Temperatures will struggle to reach 50 on Saturday with a gusty breeze making it feel colder. By Sunday, highs will only be in the 40s, but it will be sunny.