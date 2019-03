BRONXVILLE, N.Y. — A search is underway for a missing 17-year-old boy with autism who was last seen on Thursday.

Mel Harris was last seen on foot along Hoover Road in Yonkers at about 6:48 p.m., authorities said.

It is believed he may be in need of medical attention.

He is described to be 5-feet 11-inches and 115 pounds and was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, blue jeans and glasses.