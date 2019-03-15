Hudson Yards officially opens to the public

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST SIDE, Manhattan — “Shop ‘til you drop” takes on a whole new meaning at the shops and restaurants at Hudson Yards.

More than a mile of luxury brands, fashion and food offerings, spanning seven stories, the Hudson Yards opens as part of the largest private real estate development in U.S. history.

Philippe Visser, one of the lead developers, says "We've created the new heart of New York" and are "moving the center shift of gravity to the west side of Manhattan."

The crown jewel? A three-story Neiman Marcus, the first in New York City, featuring Louis Vuitton and Chanel stores within the department store.

Stores range from high-end stores like Rolex and Fendi to more accessible stores, including Zara and Sephora.

The food selection will be just as diverse.

Enjoy ice cream from Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwan’s, signature fine dining at the Zodiac Room inside Neiman Marcus and everything you can think of in between: cocktail and wine bars, team rooms and a 35,000 square foot Spanish food experience housing three restaurants, several bars and more than a dozen tapas spots.

You can walk off the calories at The Vessel, New York’s climbable staircase, featuring 154 flights and 2,500 individual steps. That’s about 1,000 more than the Empire State Building.

You can reserve tickets to climb The Vessel up to 14 days in advance, or you can get them day-of if you come in the morning.

Restaurants and shops are open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.