Man shot on subway platform in Queens; 2 suspects sought, police say

FOREST HILLS, Queens — A man was shot on a subway platform in Queens Friday, police say.

It happened just before noon at the 75th Avenue E/F subway station on Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills.

The victim, who has not been identified, was rushed to the hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries to his leg. He is expected to survive, police say.

It is not yet known what spurred the shooting.

Two male suspects fled the scene. One suspect was wearing a white hoodie and blue sweatpants and the second suspect was wearing a white sleeveless undershirt and gray sweatpants.

F trains are bypassing the 75th Street station while police continue their investigation. Check https://new.mta.info/ for further updates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.