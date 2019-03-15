News Closeup: Safety of Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9; inside the college-admissions scandal

There are safety concerns about Boeing’s newest and fastest selling narrow-bodied aircraft after two deadly crashes in a matter of months. The latest crash, this time of an Ethiopian jetliner, killed all 157 people on board. All Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 aircrafts have been grounded worldwide as investigators work to determine what caused the plane to crash. We hear from two aviation experts on the future of aviation safety and whether a lack of pilot training may have played a role.

***

This week, the FBI announced the arrests of dozens of people, including two Hollywood celebrities, in connection with a massive college-admissions scam. In addition to wealthy parents, court documents also point to school counselors, coaches, standardized-test administrators and one college-admissions consultant who has been running a multimillion-dollar industry providing a so-called side door pathway to elite schools.

College-admissions consultant David Thomas explains how the system is supposed to work, how it failed in this case and what families can do going forward to help their child have a fair chance to get into the college of their choice.