Man struck and killed by truck in Bronx hit-and-run

The BRONX — A man was struck and killed by a truck that didn’t stop in the Bronx early Tuesday.

Raymond Baffuto, of New Rochelle, was found unconscious and unresponsive, lying along the Bruckner Boulevard service road near Country Club Road at about 5 a.m., police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to authorities, Baffuto, 52, exited his vehicle that was parked along the side of the road and was attempting to cross the service road when he was struck by a vehicle.

The vehicle, which police believe may have been a dump truck with a blue container was traveling north and fled the location, said police.

No arrests have been made.