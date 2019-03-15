Man stabbed on subway near Times Square, police looking for woman with blue hair

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — Police are looking for a woman with blue hair after a man was stabbed on a subway train near the Times Square station Friday afternoon, police said.

It happened around 5 p.m. on a southbound E train.

The suspect is described as a woman with blue hair wearing a black bubble jacket. Police said she fled the scene.

The man was rushed to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

It is not yet known what prompted the stabbing.

There are no arrests at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.