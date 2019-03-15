Man slashed in the face inside Bronx Party City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THROGGS NECK, the Bronx — Police released surveillance video of the group sought in the slashing of a man inside a Party City in the Bronx Thursday afternoon.

Police said a man approached the 24-year-old victim inside the Party City store along Hutchinson River Parkway at Throggs Neck at about 1 p.m and slashed him in the face, head and arm with an unknown sharp object, police said.

The violent attack was caught on camera.

Three other men stood nearby as lookouts, police said.

All four fled the location on foot in an unknown direction.

The victim suffered significant lacerations and was taken to Jacobi Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).