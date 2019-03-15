49 dead after mass shootings at two New Zealand mosques
Concern rises over trend of mafia-related crime after shooting death of reputed mob boss

Man slashed in the face inside Bronx Party City

Posted 6:44 AM, March 15, 2019, by

THROGGS NECK, the Bronx — Police released surveillance video of the group sought in the slashing of a man inside a Party City in the Bronx Thursday afternoon.

Police said a man approached the 24-year-old victim inside the Party City store along Hutchinson River Parkway at Throggs Neck at about 1 p.m and slashed him in the face, head and arm with an unknown sharp object, police said.

The violent attack was caught on camera.

Three other men stood nearby as lookouts, police said.

All four fled the location on foot in an unknown direction.

The victim suffered significant lacerations and was taken to Jacobi Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.