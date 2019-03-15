Long Island boy leading the charge to fight childhood cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUFFOLK COUNTY — Frankie Mattera, 10, was diagnosed with cancer at the tender age of 5 years old.

After a grueling six month battle with the disease, Mattera is now leading the charge to raise money for the St. Baldrick's Foundation, a non-profit organization fighting to find cures for children with cancer.

Friday, Mattera, along with nine faculty members from his school, stood in front of the whole school and shaved their heads for the cause.

Mattera has raised over $1,000 so far, with just over a week to go until the fundraising deadline.