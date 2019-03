Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Not only will you find Justin Baldoni in front of the camera for his role as Rafael on the CW's "Jane the Virgin," he's also behind the scenes as director for the new film "Five Feet Apart."

Baldoni chats with Oji about the film and what inspired him to direct the movie.

Catch "Five Feet Apart," starring Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson at a theater near you.