Here’s how you can help the victims of the New Zealand terror attacks

Posted 2:07 PM, March 15, 2019, by

The details are still coming in about the horrific attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand, where a gunman opened fire inside two mosques killing dozens.

At the same time, Impact Your World is vetting organizations where you can donate to help those affected by this tragedy.

One of them is the New Zealand Council of Victim Support Groups. It has launched a crowdfunding campaign to collect funds helping victims of the attacks and their families.

As we come across and vet more organizations, we will list them here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.