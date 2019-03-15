Heightened security at NYC mosques after New Zealand shootings

NEW YORK — Security has been heightened at mosques across New York City after gunmen opened fire at two mosques in New Zealand.

NYPD released statement regarding the situation.

“In conjunction with law enforcement partners closely monitoring events in New Zealand, and out of an abundance of caution is assessing security at locations around the city.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted a statement in response to the attacks:

“The people of New Zealand are in the hearts and minds of New York City tonight as heartbreaking reports continue out of Christchurch. Our love and prayers are with all impacted by the horrific attack at these mosques.”

At least 49 people were killed during Friday worship at Christchurch, in what New Zealand’s prime minister is calling “one of New Zealand’s darkest days.”

One person has been charged, three others were detained and explosive devices were defused in what appears to be a carefully planned racist attack.