Banzarbar: The hidden bar at Freemans

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — There are so many nooks and crannies in New York City, but one alleyway in the Lower East Side has a real treasure at the end.

Banzarbar is a fancy cocktail bar behind an unmarked door on the second floor of Freemans, the restaurant at the end of Freeman Alley.

There are about 10 bar seats in the dark space, along with a few two-person, candle-lit tables along the wall, and they serve cocktails, small seafood bites, and “The Kraken” - a whole tempura-fried octopus.