14-year-old girl groped on MTA bus in Brooklyn: police

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Police are looking for a man accused of groping a 14-year-old girl on the bus in Brooklyn last Friday.

The teen was onboard a B103 MTA bus near Utica Avenue and Avenue H in East Flatbush at about 4:30 p.m. when a man groped her, police said.

The man exited the bus and fled in an unknown direction.

The victim was not injured, police said.

The man in question is described to be in his 40s and was last seen wearing a blue winter skull hat with a pom-pom.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).