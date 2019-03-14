Woman punched, sexually assaulted at Manhattan apartment building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — A woman was punched and sexually assaulted at a Manhattan apartment Sunday morning.

Police said the 20-year-old victim was grabbed by a man as they passed each other on the staircase of a building in the vicinity of Grove and Bleeker streets at about 4:30 a.m.

When the victim yelled out for help, the man punched her in the face, shoved her against the wall and sexually assaulted her, according to police.

He fled the building on foot.

The woman suffered bruising to her face and was treated at a nearby hospital, police said.

The man wanted for questioning was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded coat and dark-colored sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).