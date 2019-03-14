Witness: Many dead in New Zealand mosque shootings

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — Many people were killed in a mass shooting at a mosque in the New Zealand city of Christchurch on Friday, a witness said. Police have not yet described the scale of the shooting but urged people in central Christchurch to stay indoors.

Media in New Zealand are also reporting a shooting at a second mosque in Christchurch.

According to New Zealand news site TVNZ, the first incident took place at a mosque on Deans Avenue, near Hagley Park.

New Zealand police said that a “serious and evolving situation is occurring in Christchurch with an active shooter. Police are responding with its full capability to manage the situation, but the risk environment remains extremely high.”

Police have not confirmed any deaths or injuries, but a spokesperson at Christchurch Hospital told CNN that “multiple” casualties had been sent there. The spokesperson did not confirm the number.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush said in a statement that “all Christchurch schools have been placed into lockdown.”

Witness Len Peneha said he saw a man dressed in black enter the Masjid Al Noor mosque in central Christchurch at about 1:45 p.m. and then heard dozens of shots, followed by people running from the mosque in terror.

Peneha, who has lived next door to the mosque for about five years, said the gunman ran out of the mosque, dropped what appeared to be a semi-automatic weapon in Peneha’s driveway, and fled.

Peneha said he then went into the mosque to try and help.

“I saw dead people everywhere. There were three in the hallway, at the door leading into the mosque, and people inside the mosque,” he said. “It’s unbelievable nutty. I don’t understand how anyone could do this to these people, to anyone. It’s ridiculous.”

Another witness, Mohan Ibn Ibrahim, told CNN he was inside the mosque when the gunman opened fire. “I was in the mosque. It’s a big mosque and there were more than 200 people inside. The gunmen came from the backside. Gunshots went on for a long time. We had to jump the wall to escape. I saw lots of broken glass and bricks on the backside of the mosque,” he said.

Speaking of the reported second mosque shooting, the same witness told CNN that his friend in another mosque in the area told him a gunman had opened fire there, as well, and people were dead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.