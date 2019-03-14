This Friday, PIX11 presents: Only in New York — Cracks in the System

NEW YORK — Racial tension, unprecedented crime rates, and drug-related murders cast a dark shadow over New York City in the mid-1980s.

Notorious drug dealers ran the streets and law enforcement was completely outmatched.

Then, in 1988 an NYPD officer was assassinated by orders of a drug kingpin.

The death of officer Edward Byrne rallied law enforcement to fight back in the war on drugs.

But, as suspected crack dealers and drug offenders across the city were arrested in droves — the number of incarcerated inmates grew to record levels, eventually exposing unforeseen cracks in the criminal justice system.

“Cracks in the System” premieres this Friday, March 15, at 10:30 p.m. on PIX11.

Only in New York chronicles some of the most controversial moments in New York City.

A subway shooting that ignited a racial firestorm, the deadly days of the crack epidemic, a pair of high-profile trials that exposed the hidden horrors of domestic abuse and a rising political star assassinated inside the city’s most hallowed halls, retold with rare footage pulled straight from the WPIX archives.

Only in New York features new interviews with PIX11 journalists, expert analysts and the headliners at the center of the story. Watch Fridays in March on PIX11 TV.