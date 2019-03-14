NYPD holds ‘Against Hate’ town hall in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — Residents packed the auditorium at P.S. 376 in Bushwick, Brooklyn, for an open discussion with the NYPD about crime and policing.

This is the second time the NYPD has hosted a special town hall like this. The forum was streamed live across social media, allowing viewers all over the city watch and comment.

Assistant Chief Jeffrey Maddrey, the Commanding Officer of NYPD Patrol Borough Brooklyn North, says he will review all the comments and follow up on questions and concerns.

At the event, Maddrey took questions from New Yorkers in the auditorium with an inspector from the NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force and a representative from the district attorney’s office.

The group answered questions for over two hours about topics like tensions between police and the community, victims' rights, youth outreach, and police training, with a focus on hate crimes.

After a recent wave of anti-semitic crimes in the area, residents wanted answers.