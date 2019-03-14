Newark looks to capitalize on international tourism through new museum at airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK -- The Greater Newark Convention and Visitors Bureau unveiled a showcase of the city's history and culture at Newark Liberty International Airport Thursday in an effort to capture the attention of tourists.

"This here is a first step to making and positioning Newark as a desirable destination," said Karin Aaron, President and CEO of GNCVB.

The showcase planted at the center of Terminal B, which handles international travel, highlights Newark as home to the Budweiser brewery; the birthplace of Whitney Houston and Shaquille O’Neal; Thomas Edison’s first workshop; the old Tiffany & Co. factory; the Prudential and Red Bull sports arenas.

This exhibit is accompanied by six billboards, which are spread out in every terminal, marketing the city as a travel destination.

Newark International Airport sees approximately 15 million international travelers pass through its gates every year.

"If we only captured a fraction of these people to stay in New Jersey for a couple days, the economic impact would be significant," said Jeffrey Vasser, Executive Director of the New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey operates Newark Liberty International Airport.

"We appreciate finally the Port Authority’s understanding that Newark is actually is a place to be and not a place to go through," said Newark Mayor Ras Baraka.