Man stabbed at Brooklyn subway station after reportedly intervening in fight

Posted 4:44 PM, March 14, 2019, by

BROOKLYN — A man was stabbed at a Brooklyn subway station on Thursday afternoon, police said.

He was injured in the arm after he reportedly intervened in a fight between two groups, an NYPD spokesman said. The stabbing was the the Smith-9th Street station.

It’s not yet clear if the man was stabbed on the platform or in a subway car.

He was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life threatening, an FDNY spokesperson said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

