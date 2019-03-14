Man stabbed at Brooklyn subway station after reportedly intervening in fight

BROOKLYN — A man was stabbed at a Brooklyn subway station on Thursday afternoon, police said.

He was injured in the arm after he reportedly intervened in a fight between two groups, an NYPD spokesman said. The stabbing was the the Smith-9th Street station.

It’s not yet clear if the man was stabbed on the platform or in a subway car.

He was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life threatening, an FDNY spokesperson said.

