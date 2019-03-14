Louis Tomlinson’s sister Félicité dead at 18: reports

LONDON — Singer and former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson’s younger sister, Félicité Tomlinson, has died at just 18, UK’s The Sun reports. TMZ also said on Thursday that they confirmed the news.

Tomlinson, who was a social media star in her own right with nearly 1.3 million Instagram followers, was reportedly found unconscious at her apartment in Earls Court, West London on Wednesday, according to The Sun.

A Met Police spokesperson confirmed to The Sun that police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 12:52 p.m. GMT to a residential address in SW5.”

Two ambulance crews reportedly responded to a 999 call (London’s emergency call number), as well as a paramedic and medic in a separate car, The Sun said.

Despite attempts to resuscitate Tomlinson, she was pronounced dead on the scene, TMZ said.

According to multiple sources, Tomlinson collapsed from a “suspected heart attack” on Wednesday afternoon. Currently, The Sun says the young woman’s death is being classified as “unexplained” by authorities, pending a full autopsy and toxicology test.

The UK outlet said police found no signs of drugs in the apartment.

The teen was a budding fashion designer, reportedly set to launch her own clothing line in the future.

Tomlinson’s mother, Johannah Deakin, died in December 2016, after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia.