Helpful survival guide for new moms

Buckle Me Baby Coat ($79): Traditional coats create slack, making the car seat less effective for baby. But most parents don’t want to take the jacks on and off. Now, your little one can be safely buckled AND warm – without all the struggle! The zipper is on the side for easy use.

Tranquilo Mat ($84.99 - $99.99): The first-ever portable soothing mat that uses vibrations and white noise to help babies fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. Mimics the sounds and motions of a mother’s womb. Invented by a Boston-based maternity nurse and infant crying specialist

Kidbox ($68): The last thing a new mom needs is to put aside a few hours to shop for clothes! KIDBOX fixes this problem by bringing the shopping experience to you in your home saving you time you don’t have, as well as a fight in the dressing room. KIDBOX is a seasonal style box that buyers can opt-into if they wish, no monthly fee associated, where you just fill out an online style quiz and a box of designer duds are delivered straight to your door!

Helpful apps:

Moms Pump Here: Highlights nursing rooms (even at airports) and lactation pods where moms can pump comfortably all over the country.

Working mom perk: This app takes the guesswork out of finding a nearby place to pump when you're traveling.

Milk Stork is "the first company to tackle the challenge of getting breast milk home for traveling business mamas," according to a press release. If you pump on a business trip, Milk Stork will get the milk back home for you, whether through shipping it or providing a specially-made tote, without the fuss of worrying about liquid limits on commercial airlines. The service starts from $79 and at the moment only delivers milk to U.S. homes, but business trips can be coordinated from any point in the world.

Peanut is an app that works like Tinder, except for mothers who want to meet others. It's designed to help moms of all kinds form friendships with similar caregivers without necessarily having to go through the rigmarole of parents' groups or kindergarten mixers, and is a godsend for working moms who don't have a lot of time to spend on anything, let alone fostering new friendship.

Basis lets you talk it out with someone who is trained to help you feel heard, supported and ultimately more in control. Basis is a new mental wellness startup founded on the idea that mental maintenance should fit seamlessly into your daily routine. Through 45-minute focused conversations designed to leave you feeling a little lighter, trained specialists can help provide insight and perspective to help you immediately through whatever life is throwing your way for just $35.

Sanity & Self: A new guided wellness app that helps moms find time to recharge with quick sessions led by mindfulness, fitness and wellness experts.

Handy: On-demand mobile app for everyday household services with independent, pre-screened professionals at a fixed price. For new moms who need some extra help from a vetted professional to help keep the home clean, Handy is the perfect app to find some extra help. Book a one-time session, or book weekly/monthly cleanings to keep the home fresh.

Raise: Mobile app that saves shoppers money on purchases when they use discounted gift cards at more than 4,000 retailers or earn rewards using its instant cash-back program. For new moms who want to save money on everyday purchases, there is an entire Baby and Kids section on Raise for stores such as Walmart, Gap Kids, The Children's Place and more. More than 2.5 million users already rely on Raise, and the service has saved them more than $150 million to date. It's super easy - just download the app or go on Raise.com, and moms can start saving right away.

Instacart: Allows you to create a grocery list, place an order and schedule a delivery to arrive in as little as two hours.

Working mom perk: If you don’t have a car to transport heavy groceries or don’t have the time to hit up the supermarket, this app brings the groceries to you in a few clicks free.

Timyo: Enables you to indicate to your email recipient when you expect to receive a response (whether it be ASAP, today or some time in the future) and organize emails, even unread ones, by the times you plan to reply to them.

Working mom perk: Have an overflowing inbox with emails you know you really need to get to? When you assign due dates to certain emails, the app reminds you when a reply is overdue or pending, so you never forget to reply to one ever again.

Dragon: An app that allows texts, emails and other professional communications to be dictated while commuting and on the go. It uses the Cloud to store edited documents, works on a huge range of mobiles, and is one of the world's most popular dictation software packages, making it a brilliant time-saving opportunity.