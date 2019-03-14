Grease and gunk create clogs in NYC pipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have you seen a "fatberg?"

It's a combination of grease and other stuff that should not be put down the drain or flushed down the toilet.

The NYC Environmental Protection Department operates the Newtown Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The facility in Greenpoint, Brooklyn is one of 14 locations that processes the discarded liquids and solids of the city.

More than 250 million gallons of stuff pass through the place and the amount doubles on a rainy day.

The locations across the boroughs process and treat the flow from drains, toilets and sinks. Bacteria and heat help move things along.n

But there's a problem in the pipes. Clogs cost the city around $19 million year.

NYC DEP has started a new advertising campaign.

Officials hope you'll reconsider flushing the "flushable wipes" when you see where they end up.