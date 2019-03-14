Whack jobs on mob bosses were common — until 34-year lull ends with burst of gunfire
Gambino crime family boss fatally shot at Staten Island home

FDNY calls on NYC to fund firehouse in Hudson Yards

Posted 2:13 PM, March 14, 2019, by

HUDSON YARDS, Manhattan — FDNY officials are demanding the city of New York and Mayor Bill de Blasio provide funding for a firehouse in Hudson Yards as the recently constructed mega-project in the area is anticipated to attract new residents and millions of tourists.

As the mega-project is anticipated to bring over 125,000 new residents to the west side of Manhattan, fire officials discussed the major safety concerns at a press conference Thursday.

Hudson Yards is expected to be home to thousands of luxury apartments, and without a local fire engine and ladder company, fire officials believe the city is putting the health, safety and well-being of tourists, residents and the property in jeopardy.

The nearest firehouse locations are stretched thin and have seen increased activity up to 30-percent, according to reports.

With traffic and congestion expected to increase following the mega-project’s completion, fire officials are warning that response times may be delayed.

Hudson Yards is expected to have a total price-tag of $7.6 billion dollars, with its honeycomb-like structure anticipated to attract millions of tourists annually.

Some parts of Hudson Yards are slated to open to the public on Friday.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.