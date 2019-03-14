FDNY calls on NYC to fund firehouse in Hudson Yards

HUDSON YARDS, Manhattan — FDNY officials are demanding the city of New York and Mayor Bill de Blasio provide funding for a firehouse in Hudson Yards as the recently constructed mega-project in the area is anticipated to attract new residents and millions of tourists.

As the mega-project is anticipated to bring over 125,000 new residents to the west side of Manhattan, fire officials discussed the major safety concerns at a press conference Thursday.

Hudson Yards is expected to be home to thousands of luxury apartments, and without a local fire engine and ladder company, fire officials believe the city is putting the health, safety and well-being of tourists, residents and the property in jeopardy.

The nearest firehouse locations are stretched thin and have seen increased activity up to 30-percent, according to reports.

With traffic and congestion expected to increase following the mega-project’s completion, fire officials are warning that response times may be delayed.

Hudson Yards is expected to have a total price-tag of $7.6 billion dollars, with its honeycomb-like structure anticipated to attract millions of tourists annually.

Some parts of Hudson Yards are slated to open to the public on Friday.