Case of 4-month-old baby found dead at Manhattan hotel deemed a homicide

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — The death of 4-month-old Dominic Greene has been deemed a homicide, nearly three months after the baby boy was found at a Manhattan hotel, police said Thursday.

Police say an employee at Hotel Pennsylvania, located on 7th Avenue in midtown, called 911 after noticing the boy wasn’t moving, while two women were trying to book a room on Dec. 15.

The boy, who police say was from Delaware, had no obvious signs of trauma and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the women, ages 24 and 26, were “practically incoherent” when officers arrived and that drugs were found. They were taken into custody and later released after questioning.

Police say that neither woman was the boy’s mother.

A medical examiner later deemed the boys death a homicide.

Police say they are “interested” in speaking with the two women again, but they are not suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.