Boeing 737 Max planes grounded: Who’s affected?

The Federal Aviation Administration issued an emergency order Wednesday grounding all Boeing 737 Max aircraft in the wake of a crash of an Ethiopian airliner that killed 157 people, a reversal for the U.S. after federal aviation regulators had maintained it had no data to show the jets are unsafe.

With the planes grounded, what does this mean for passengers scheduled to fly on these aircrafts?

Aviation Expert and Managing Editor of “The Points Guy,” Alberto Riva discuss what airlines are affected and what passengers should do if they’re affected.