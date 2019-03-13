When will Facebook, Instagram outage be fixed?

Facebook, on Twitter, last gave an update about ongoing outages on its platforms on it’s platforms on Wednesday afternoon.

The outages on Facebook, Messenger and Instagram began around noon and continued more than eight hours later. The company says it is working to resolve the issue.

According to downdetector.com, which monitors websites, the outages started around 12 p.m. EDT on Wednesday in parts of the U.S., including the East and West Coast, parts of Europe and elsewhere. Both Facebook’s desktop site and app appeared to be affected. Some users saw a message that said Facebook was down for “required maintenance.”

Facebook did not say what was causing the outages. As of 4:45 EDT service was restored to some but other users were still reporting problems.

Via its Twitter account, Facebook said the outage was not due to a “distributed denial of service” or DDoS attack, a type of attack that hackers use to interrupt service to a site.

The issues are trending worldwide on Twitter with tags for #FacebookDown, #instagramdown and WhatsApp.

PIX11 has reached out to spokespeople for the various platforms for more information. They have not yet responded to requests for comment.