Two killed in crash after car strikes guardrail, hits another vehicle head-on

RINGWOOD, N.J. — Two people were killed Wednesday when their car slammed into a guardrail and then hit another vehicle head-on in Ringwood, New Jersey, Passaic County officials said.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. Greenwood Lake Turnpike, just north of Skyline Drive.

Officials said the Toyota Celica, occupied by two males hit the guardrail, then lost control of the vehicle crossing into the opposite lane, striking a Chevy van head-on.

The two people in the Toyota were pronounced dead at the scene, officials confirmed.

The driver of the Chevy van was transported to Saint Joseph’s University Hospital with minor injuries. There were no passengers in the van.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Ringwood Borough Police Department Traffic Division at 973-962-7017.