Proposed Trump budget a ‘devastating assault on New York,’ Cuomo says

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump’s $4.7 trillion budget proposal severely hurts New Yorkers, according to a preliminary analysis released by the state Wednesday.

It includes cuts to health care assistance, public housing, environmental agencies and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. The cuts are “draconian.”

“The President’s budget is another devastating assault on New York and our values that threatens to unravel the progress we have made ensuring fiscal responsibility, strengthening health care and delivering for New Yorkers,” Cuomo said. “While some people say this budget is just a marker to open negotiations, after the Trump Administration passed the SALT cap that specifically targets New York, we take it as seriously as a heart attack.”

Trump’s proposed budget includes cuts to both Medicare and Medicaid. It will lead to a 20 percent reduction in federal health care funding for New York, according to the analysis from New York officials. The budget puts “at risk the health care coverage of hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers.”

It also slashes nearly $220 billion from SNAP over the next decade. The cut would impact about 2.7 million New Yorkers.

“I will do everything in my power, working with the entire New York State Congressional delegation, to prevent these draconian cuts and protect New Yorkers,” Cuomo said.