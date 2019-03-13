× Police force way into NJ apartment to help mom who had just given birth home alone

LYNDHURST, N.J. — Authorities forced their way into a northern New Jersey apartment to help a woman who had just given birth alone.

“The sounds of a newborn baby crying were heard in the background during the call to police headquarters,” Lyndhurst police said in a statement.

Lyndhurst police say the woman couldn’t unlock the door when officers arrived Tuesday, so they forced entry into the unit and found her kneeling against her bed and the newborn baby boy on his back on the floor.

“Officers quickly removed the baby from the floor and wrapped him in clean towels and began tending to both the mother and her baby,” police said.

As officers tended to the woman and the child, others were able to contact her husband. The man told them his vehicle had run out of gas on a nearby highway and he was running to his home, but a good Samaritan eventually picked him up and drove him to the apartment.

The woman and child were taken by ambulance to Hackensack University Medical Center, where they were in good condition later on Tuesday, police said.

The father was did not get the name of the person who helped him, but they are working with officials through social media to reunite him with the good Samaritan to say thank you.

