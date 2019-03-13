Pedestrian struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A driver who struck and killed a pedestrian before fleeing in Brooklyn is being sought, police said Wednesday morning.

Police say a male pedestrian was walking near Linden Boulevard and Barbey Street in East New York at about 12:30 a.m. when he was struck by a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The driver fled the scene, but the vehicle was recovered blocks away at Jerome Street and McClancy Place nearly two hours later.

Police say a witness who saw the horrific scene helped locate the vehicle with a description.

The 51-year-old victim, who lives in Staten Island, was taken to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).