One teen dead, one wounded in Long Island double shooting: police

HEMPSTEAD, L.I. — Police are investigating after two teenage boys were shot, one fatally, in Long Island on Wednesday, authorities said.

The Nassau County Police said officers responded Wednesday at 5:48 p.m. to a 911 call about two men shot, both 16 years old, in the back parking lot of 40 West Columbia Street in Hempstead, Long Island.

Officials said both victims were transported to an area hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead by a staff physician.

The deceased victim’s identity is being withheld at this time.

The other teen sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound and is being treated at the hospital, police said.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing at this time.

Submit tips to Nassau Police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS (8477), visiting www.tipsubmit.com.