One-on-one with Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams: Is he running for mayor?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Is Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams running for mayor?

In an interview with PIX11, Adams says running for mayor in 2021 is possible and his team is forming an exploratory committee.

"Once the exploratory committee is done, we'll be ready to announce," he said.

Adams also talks about available spaces inside New York City public schools for non-profits, his support for the new Meatless Mondays initiative, and a move to get a building named in favor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Watch the full interview here: