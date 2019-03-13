Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams looks to rename building for Ruth Bader Ginsburg

NEW YORK — The borough president of Brooklyn says he will mark the upcoming birthday of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as part of his push to rename a municipal building for the jurist.

Democratic Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams says he will be marking Ginsburg’s 86th birthday on March 15 with a large party and rally to demand the city rename the Brooklyn Municipal Building for Ginsburg.

The Daily News reports Adams first made his pitch to have the municipal building named after the Brooklyn-born Ginsburg in September.

So far, Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio has not endorsed the measure. A spokesman for City Hall says the administration is reviewing Adams’ proposal.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Supreme Court says Ginsburg is aware of the proposal and “honored.”

Adam’s change.org petition calling for the change has garnered over 82,000 signatures.

To register for Friday’s party and rally for Ginsburg, click here.