Midday with Muller: 150 families displaces by Yonkers fire

Posted 2:51 PM, March 13, 2019, by

Nearly 150 families were displaced by a huge blaze at a Yonkers apartment building Tuesday night. John Muller has the top 11 stories you need to know now on Midday with Muller.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.