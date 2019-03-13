Men break into Brooklyn house, steal over $25K worth of cash, jewelry, bags: police

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — Over $25,000 worth of cash and jewelry were stolen during a burglary at a Brooklyn home last month.

Two men kicked the front door of a private residence in the vicinity of East 12th Street and Avenue X in Sheepshead Bay on Feb. 27, police said.

Once they were inside, police said the men removed $8,000 in cash and various jewelry valued at $12,000, three Louis Vuitton bags worth about $7,500 and two cell phones, according to police.

Both suspected thieves are described to be six feet tall and were last seen wearing dark-colored clothing.

Video surveillance shows the two men walking around the house.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).