Man bites off security guard’s pinky at Queens bar: police

FLUSHING, Queens — A man who allegedly bit off a security guard's pinky at a Queens bar last month is being sought, police said Wednesday.

The incident happened on Feb. 16 outside of El California Sports Bar, located on the corner of Roosevelt Avenue and 76th Street in Flushing.

The security guard was closing the bar's doors at about 4 a.m. when an unidentified man walked up to him, asking to go inside.

The two men began arguing after the guard told him the bar was closed, triggering the man to bite off a portion of the guard's pinky before running away.

The 37-year-old victim was transported to Bellevue Hospital Center where his finger was reattached, police said.

Police are now looking for the attacker, who was last seen wearing jeans, black boots and a black jacket with Japanese iconography inscribed throughout.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).