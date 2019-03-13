Gambino crime family boss shot, gravely injured on Staten Island: source

TODT HILL, Staten Island — Francesco “Frank” Cali, reputed boss of the Gambino organized crime family, was shot and gravely wounded Wednesday night on Staten Island.

The 53-year-old Cali, who has ties to the Inzerillo Mafia family in Palermo, Sicily, was taken to Staten Island University North Hospital in critical condition, sources said. He is likely to die.

The FDNY responded at 9:18 p.m. to a home in the upscale Todt Hill section of Staten Island. The house is listed under the name of Rosaria Inzerillo.

Cali has been considered a unifying figure in the crime family, in the years after John Gotti was convicted and sent to prison by cooperating mob witnesses. Unlike the well-dressed Dapper Don of the late 80s and early 90s, Cali has kept a low profile.

Cali is the first New York crime family boss shot since 1985, when Paul Castellano, who owned a mansion on Todt Hill, was executed as he arrived at Sparks Steakhouse in Manhattan. John Gotti and his turncoat underboss, Sammy “Bull” Gravano watched the action from Third Avenue.

#BREAKING: Source tells ⁦@PIX11News⁩ reputed #Gambino crime family boss Francesco #FrankCali was shot and gravely wounded on Staten Island after 9 pm tonight. Cali at SI University No. Hospital after shooting in Todt Hill. He has ties to Sicilian mob. pic.twitter.com/CgiRyO2jSb — Mary Murphy (@MurphyPIX) March 14, 2019

