BTS, Kit Harington to make ‘SNL’ debut in April

NEW YORK — “Game of Thrones” fans and the BTS ARMY are in for a treat in next month.

Not only will BTS release their new album, “Map of the Soul: Persona” on April 12, but the K-pop group will also make their “Saturday Night Live” debut a day later.

Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow on the HBO mega-hit “Game of Thrones,” will host the show on April 6 — a week before its final seasons premiers.

BTS’s “Map of the Soul: Persona” follows their 2018 album “Love Yourself: Tear,” which became the first Korean-language album to top the Billboard 200 chart.

The band will begin their BTS World Tour “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” in May, starting in North America, where tickets were sold out for all initial three dates within a few hours. A second date for each venue was added.

