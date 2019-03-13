Brooklyn NYCHA families say they’re freezing without heat, hot water

Juana Narvaez and Guadeloupe Moreno say they don’t have consistent heat or hot water in their New York City Housing Authority homes, and with the help of the Red Hook Initiative, they reached out to PIX11.

Narvaez and Moreno live in two different buildings here at the same development at the Red Hook Houses East in Brooklyn.

Narveaz says she sleeps with her dog sandy to stay warm.

"She is the best and cutest heater,” said Narveaz. "But it’s still freezing in my apartment.”

Moreno did have heat in the kitchen but no hot water at the time when PIX11 visited.

A NYCHA spokesperson says they will have staff visit both apartments and look into these complaints.

PIX11 will stay on this story.

