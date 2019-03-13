Britney Spears music coming to Broadway

Oh baby, baby, music by Britney Spears will soon be making its way to Broadway.

“Once Upon a One More Time” is set to open this fall at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago before heading to the Great White Way.

The musical comedy will feature the tunes of Spears and offer a feminist twist.

“Once Upon A Time… a group of famous fairy tale princesses gather for their fortnightly book club, to read together from — well, the only book they’ve ever known — Grimm’s Fairy Tales,” according to the theater’s site. “When Cinderella makes a desperate wish for a new story, a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique in her corseted lap.”

The singer sounds thrilled about the concept.

“I’m so excited to have a musical with my songs — especially one that takes place in such a magical world filled with characters that I grew up on, who I love and adore,” Spears said in a statement. “This is a dream come true for me!”

Jon Hartmere, who wrote the screenplay for “The Upside,” wrote the original book and Kristin Hanggi, a Tony nominee for “Rock of Ages,” is set to direct.

Husband and wife team Keone and Mari Madrid will choreograph. The YouTube stars are known for competing on the reality show “World of Dance.”

The limited pre-Broadway engagement in Chicago is slated to open officially November 13 and run through December 1.