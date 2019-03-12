Verizon Wireless confirms east coast ‘texting outage’

According to down detector’s outage map, New York users are heavily effected.

Are you experiencing problems with your Verizon signal? You’re not alone.

The company confirmed the network is experiencing a “texting outage” on the east coast Tuesday morning.

“Our technicians are fully aware we have a ton of customers that are being effected, and we’re working non-stop to get this matter resolved as soon as possible,” the company said in a tweet.

According to downdetector.com, users in New York, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Georgia were heavily effected. Over 4,500 reports of texting connection problems were reported at about 9 a.m.

It was not clear when the issue is expected to be fixed.

 

