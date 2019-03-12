Verizon Wireless confirms east coast ‘texting outage’

Are you experiencing problems with your Verizon signal? You’re not alone.

The company confirmed the network is experiencing a “texting outage” on the east coast Tuesday morning.

“Our technicians are fully aware we have a ton of customers that are being effected, and we’re working non-stop to get this matter resolved as soon as possible,” the company said in a tweet.

According to downdetector.com, users in New York, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Georgia were heavily effected. Over 4,500 reports of texting connection problems were reported at about 9 a.m.

It was not clear when the issue is expected to be fixed.