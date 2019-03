UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — A man is in custody after two men were stabbed inside an Upper West Side bar early Tuesday morning, police said.

The two victims had gotten into an argument with a 41-year-old man inside Dive 75, located on West 75th Street and Columbus Avenue, at about 1:30 a.m. before they were stabbed, police said.

The 30-year-old and 61-year-old victims were taken to Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition.

The perp was taken into custody but has not been charged.